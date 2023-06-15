x
Live music, delicious food, and fireworks: Six Flags Over Georgia's Summer Nights Spectacular

Located in the thrilling Metropolis area, Six Flags Over Georgia invites you to celebrate summer like never before.
Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia

ATLANTA — Get ready to experience an unforgettable summer at Six Flags Over Georgia with their highly anticipated Summer Nights Spectacular!

Starting from June 16 and running every Friday and Saturday until July 29, this event promises non-stop excitement and entertainment for all ages. Located in the thrilling Metropolis area, Six Flags Over Georgia invites you to celebrate summer like never before.

The Summer Nights Spectacular at Six Flags Over Georgia offers an incredible lineup of live music, food and summertime activities listed below: 

Fun Squad Activities

Put your skills to the test with a variety of interactive contests hosted by our Six Flags Fun Squad.

  • Location: Metropolis
  • Times: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Contests: Frozen T-Shirt, Water Balloon Toss, Jump Rope, Hula Hoop, Limbo, Funnel Cake Eating, and Watermelon Eating

After 7:00 p.m., the Fun Squad moves to Hurricane Harbor for our VIP Fireworks Party.

Kid's Rave

Get ready for the ultimate kid’s dance party. Our Six Flags Fun Squad is bringing the fun with nonstop beats and bubbles!

  • Location: Metropolis
  • Showtimes: 6 p.m.

Giant Party Games

Try your hand at a variety of oversized backyard games like Jenga, cornhole, Connect Four, and more!

  • Location: Metropolis
  • Times: 3 p.m.– 9 p.m.
Event Details

The Summer Nights Spectacular at Six Flags Over Georgia will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from June 16 to July 29. The event hours are from 3:00 pm to 9:30 pm, giving you ample time to explore the park and enjoy all the festivities. Located at Metropolis, the heart of the park's summer celebration,

