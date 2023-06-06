Free ice cream at Piedmont Park | Celebrate 100 years of Mayfield Creamery

The event is on Saturday, June 17, from noon to 3 p.m. at Piedmont Park, near Magnolia Hall.

ATLANTA — Mayfield Creamery is celebrating its 100th birthday in Piedmont Park with free ice cream, games and more, according to a release.

The event is on Saturday, June 17, from noon to 3 p.m. at Piedmont Park near Magnolia Hall. Attendees can come eat free ice cream (while supplies last). There will also be games and activities for kids, including:

Giant Jenga

Cornhole

Bounce house

Balloon Dome

“At Mayfield, helping serve our local communities has always been part of our DNA," Mary Williams said, General Manager of the Mayfield Division of Dean Foods.

Live music will also be playing at the event. The company said that for its 100th birthday, it would donate $10,000 to the Birthday Party Project, a charitable organization that partners with more than 60 agencies across the country to bring birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

"We are thrilled to make this donation to the Birthday Party Project, which will help share the gift of birthday party magic with others,” Williams said.