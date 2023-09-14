Music Midtown returns Friday | What you need to know

Here's information on the headliners, tickets, bag policy and more.

ATLANTA — After being canceled last year, Music Midtown is back starting Friday; here's everything attendees need to know for this weekend.

In 2022, the festival was canceled under somewhat vague circumstances. However, a possible reason for the cancelation pointed to was Georgia's gun laws. The festival, which prohibits weapons "of any kind," conflicted with the state's gun laws.

Who Is Headlining Music Midtown 2023?

Here are the headliners for all three nights.

Friday, Sept. 15

P!NK and Flume

Saturday, Sept. 16

Billie Eilish and The 1975

Sunday, Sept. 17

Guns N’ Roses and Lil Baby

Who Else Is Playing Music Midtown 2023?

Music Midtown 2023 will feature performances by Incubus, Tove Lo, J.I.D., Pitbull, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Grave, Destroy Lonely, Sueco, The Garden, Masego, and more.

How much are tickets?

According to the music festival's website, these are the cheapest starting prices; the prices do not include tax, fees or shipping costs. And ticket availability is limited.

Cheapest 3-day Ticket

- Starts at $280

Cheapest 2-day Ticket

- Starts at $225

Cheapest 1-day Ticket

- Starts at $155

Student 3-Day Ticket

- Starts at $199

Participating venues for Music Midtown "Fee Free Fridays"

Atlanta-area fans can purchase tickets to Music Midtown with a "fee-free transaction" at five venues. Box officers for fans will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Sept. 8. Get more information here.

How to get to Piedmont Park?

Arrive by air:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is approximately 12 miles from Piedmont Park. Travel time is about 38 minutes. To get to Piedmont Park from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after renting a vehicle, get on I-85 N in Fulton County and follow I-85 N to 17th St NW in Atlanta. Take exit 251A from I-75 N/I-85 N and follow 17th St NW to The Prado NE.

Arrive by rideshare:

Arrival: Please arrive at Piedmont between 12th and 14th Street on the west side of Piedmont Park and east of it. Utilize Virginia Avenue between Monroe Drive and Kanuga Street.

Departure: Please depart at Piedmont north of 14th Street on the west side of Piedmont Park. (The large MARTA ridership locks down the streets heading west to the MARTA stations all the way to Peachtree Street) and Virginia Avenue between Monroe Drive and Kanuga Street and on up Virginia Avenue east if needed.

Arrive by MARTA:

From Midtown MARTA Station to Charles Allen Gate:

Exit the MARTA Midtown Station on 10th Street

Head east on 10th Street for 0.8 miles to park entry at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive

From Midtown MARTA Station to 12th Street Gate/Will Call:

Exit the MARTA Midtown Station on 10th Street

Head east on 10th Street for 0.5 mile

Turn left on Piedmont Ave NE for 0.1 mile to park entry at 12th Street and Piedmont Ave

Bag Policy for Music Midtown