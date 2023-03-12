Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar for best supporting actress

Curtis became the eighth oldest in the category’s history to win.

LOS ANGELES — Jamie Lee Curtis made her long-waited first Oscar nomination count.

Curtis won best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in “ Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She plays an IRS agent who has several guises through different timelines in the multiverse.

The 64-year-old actor became the eighth oldest in the category’s history to win. She surpassed Judi Dench, who held the slot for her role in “Shakespeare in Love.”

Has Jamie Lee Curtis won an Oscar before?

Curtis has starred in a number of films including the “Halloween” franchise movies starting in 1978, along with other notable projects such as “Trading Places,” “My Girl,” “True Lies” and “Knives Out.” But it was her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” that ultimately landed her in the Oscars’ record books.

Last month, Curtis won at the SAG Awards for best supporting actress.