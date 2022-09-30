Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List

With fall knocking at your doors, here are some pumpkin patches in North Georgia great for family fun!

GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking.

Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510

Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through October and the first weekend in November.

Jaemor Farms has been harvesting your fall favorites and so much more for over 100 years. Whatever pumpkin you are looking for, they have, according to the farm. They even have a beautiful garden and a corn maze to add to the fall farm extravaganza.

A wristband is the only way to get into the pumpkin patch, corn maze and other farm activities. Find out about how to buy a wristband on their website.

Saturday is coming 🎃 Our pumpkin patch opens this weekend with tons of instagram worthy photo ops and pumpkins to... Posted by Jaemor Farm on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Address: 1460 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Hours: Weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during October.

This pumpkin patch has lots of kid-friendly activities. From giant slides to carnival games and corn mazes, this pumpkin patch will be a fun weekend outing. That's not even the most exciting event, with Halloween just around the corner, we are sure all the princesses would enjoy the pony rides.

The admission fee is $5 for people 16 years old and up, and anyone ages 15 and younger gets in free with adult supervision.

Address: 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Hours: Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. during October and November.

Take a ride on a tractor and explore the farm! Plan your family-fun weekend afternoon and solve their infamous corn maze.

Tickets are $13 per person for general admission, and kids younger than two years old get in for free.

Tickets grant admission to:

Corn maze

Pumpkin patch

Kids' games in our farm playground

Farm animals

Country store

Escape Woods escape game adventures

Address: 125 Bannister Rd, Dawsonville, Ga 30534

Hours: Sundays through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during October and November

While many of their attractions require a ticket purchase, the pumpkin patch is free of charge for everyone to enjoy! If you want to visit more fall activities, like the 15-acre corn maze, a goat walk and use the corn cannon, visit their website to purchase tickets.

Address: 5682 Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Hours: Weekends only from 10 a.m. until dusk during October and November.

The pumpkin patch at Still Family Farm includes a variety of pumpkin sizes. They even have different types of pumpkins like warty gourds, jack-o'-lanterns, and much more. Parents looking to decorate their porches and homes can get some fall décor with Still Family Farm.

To get into this pumpkin patch, you must purchase tickets. General admission is $16 plus taxes and fees, with children younger than four free. There is also a discount for military families. Those looking to purchase season passes can buy them for $30.