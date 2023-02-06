Rick Ross 'Greatest automotive experience' could cost over $1,000

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Thousands are expected to attend a car show at rapper Rick Ross' estate in Fayette County on Saturday. The show is advertised as the "greatest automotive experience," and the price tag for admission shows its prestige.
First, let's start with what's expected at the show.
Ross promises a car and bike show with live musical performances and surprise guests. There will also be food, drink and merchandise vendors. Parking for general attendees is included but offsite. A free shuttle will take people to the Promise Land Estate.
So, this is how much it costs to go to the show, without fees.
- General Admission - $325
- This general admission ticket admits one person to the car show only
- VIP Parking - $500
- One parking spot at the Promiseland
- VIP Mixer - $2,500
- 1 VIP mixer ticket, party with the BOSS, one general admission ticket and VIP gift bag
- VIP Row - $2,500
- Car show car placement near Rick Ross row, one VIP pass for the mixer, one general admission ticket, one VIP gift bag
If you bring a car...
- Car Participant - $750
- This ticket allows one car entry into the car show and two general admission tickets
- Bike Participant - $750
- This ticket allows one motorcycle registration and two general admission tickets
- Car Sales Lane - $1,000
- This allows one car to be placed in an exclusive area for car sales and sold on the Promiseland
If you came as a vendor...
- Food Trucks - $3,500
- You can bring 4-5 people
- Vendors - $3,500
- You can bring 4-5 people
- VIP Vending and Sponsorship - $25,000
- Vendor spot near home, four general admission tickets and 4 VIP mixer passes, (1) VIP parking pass, logo placement on stage and website.