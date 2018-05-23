The geniuses behind "Bad Lip Reading" have done it again. This time, with the royal wedding.

The hysterical lip syncing includes puppets, hot dogs, a golden unicycle and the "best squirrel in the hole."

MORE ROYAL WEDDING:

* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release official royal wedding photos

* Royal wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married

* Prince George, Princess Charlotte melt hearts at the royal wedding

PHOTOS: Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave for wedding reception in style

PHOTOS: Guests arrive for the royal wedding

© 2018 KHOU