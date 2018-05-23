The geniuses behind "Bad Lip Reading" have done it again. This time, with the royal wedding.

The hysterical lip syncing includes puppets, hot dogs, a golden unicycle and the "best squirrel in the hole."

MORE ROYAL WEDDING:

* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release official royal wedding photos

* Royal wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married

* Prince George, Princess Charlotte melt hearts at the royal wedding

PHOTOS: Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
01 / 38
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
02 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in an E-Type Jaguar after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
03 / 38
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex helps his new bride the Duchess of Sussex into the car as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
04 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in an E-Type Jaguar after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
05 / 38
The newly married Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
06 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
07 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images
08 / 38
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
09 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel. ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images
10 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. ( BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images)
11 / 38
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
12 / 38
Meghan Markle (R) with her mother Doria Ragland drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
13 / 38
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
14 / 38
Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel as they make their way to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle (Photo by Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
15 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex removes the veil of US actress Meghan Markle as they stand at the altar together before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby(C) in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle (OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images
16 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle stand together at the altar in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during their wedding ceremony. DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
17 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
18 / 38
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
19 / 38
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with Prince Harry's niece and bridesmaid Princess Charlotte for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images
20 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel. (Photo credit should read GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
21 / 38
Members of the public view a live screening of the marriage ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Winchester Cathedral on May 19, 2018 in Winchester, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
22 / 38
Members of the public view a live screening of the marriage ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Winchester Cathedral on May 19, 2018 in Winchester, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
23 / 38
Members of the public view a live screening of the marriage ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Winchester Cathedral on May 19, 2018 in Winchester, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
24 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (R) walk away from the High Altar at the end of their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle (DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
25 / 38
US actress Meghan Markle walks down the aisel during her wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
26 / 38
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
27 / 38
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
28 / 38
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
29 / 38
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
30 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex sits with US actress Meghan Markle during the reading in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle,during their wedding ceremony. Photo credit should read OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images
31 / 38
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree and Abraham Levy take their seats in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 . (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
32 / 38
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Beatrice attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle . (Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
33 / 38
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
34 / 38
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
35 / 38
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
36 / 38
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York wait in the chapel JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images
37 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and US actress Meghan Markle (R) stand together at the altar in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during their wedding ceremony. (DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
38 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) sits with US actress Meghan Markle (R) during the reading in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during their wedding ceremony. OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave for wedding reception in style
01 / 07
The newly married Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
02 / 07
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
03 / 07
Prince Harry opens the passenger door of an E-Type Jaguar car for his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (R) as they leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
04 / 07
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex helps his new bride the Duchess of Sussex into the car as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
05 / 07
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in an E-Type Jaguar after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
06 / 07
Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave Windsor Castle by car after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
07 / 07
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in an E-Type Jaguar after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
PHOTOS: Guests arrive for the royal wedding
01 / 25
US tennis player Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images
02 / 25
 Pippa Middleton (L) and her husband James Matthews arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
03 / 25
Lizzie Wilson, Guy Pelly, James Meade and Lady Laura Marsham arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
04 / 25
Former British Prime Minister John Major and his wife Norma arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
05 / 25
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
06 / 25
Guest Jack al-Alawi (L) and his mother Janie (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.CHRIS RADBURN/AFP/Getty Images
07 / 25
James Blunt (right) and Sofia Wellesley arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
08 / 25
Michael Middleton (right) arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
09 / 25
British actor Idris Elba (R) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre (L) for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images)
10 / 25
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
11 / 25
James Corden and Julia Carey (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
12 / 25
Edwina Louise Grosvenor (L) and Dan Snow arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor. GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
13 / 25
Former England rubby coach Clive Woodward and Jayne Williams arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
14 / 25
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Chelsy Davy (C) arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
15 / 25
16 / 25
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Actress Cressida Bonas (C) arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
17 / 25
 Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
18 / 25
Amal Clooney and US actor George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
19 / 25
Former England footballer David Beckham (R) and fashion designer Victoria Beckham (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of  at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle (Photo credit should read CHRIS RADBURN/AFP/Getty Images)
20 / 25
 David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for the wedding of Megan Markle and Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
21 / 25
 David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for the wedding of Megan Markle and Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
22 / 25
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
23 / 25
US presenter Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images
24 / 25
Sarah, Duchess of York arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.  GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
25 / 25
Cressida Bonas arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.  IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images
© 2018 KHOU