SCAD FASH Museum showcases must-see exhibit during Atlanta Pride

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Pride Festival may be over, but the celebration of equality and acceptance does not end there.

This month, the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film featured stunning exhibits showcasing must-see artists whose work has influenced fashion and LGBTQ+ culture across decades.

Currently, art lovers can visit the museum to get a history lesson from the late Vogue photographer Horst P. Horst with Horst P. Horst: Essence of the Times.

11Alive got an exclusive look at the exhibit which features over 80 prints across the late artist’s 60-year career. It showcases some of Horst’s most iconic images, in addition to never-before-seen prints from his estate.

Horst P. Horst Estate Representative Juan Carlos Arcila-Duque called it a “historical exhibition."

He explained this exhibit is only the third time all phases of Horst’s work have been presented on a large scale.

“People are really going to learn how a great photographer was able to transcend through almost 50, 60 years of a career. Several things have been done here and there but nothing as important as this one,” he said.

Horst photographed his prints in black and white, color, with some of the most prominent social figures and celebrities – all of which will be on display at the museum. However, one of the most recognizable pieces in the exhibit is the print named “The Mainbocher Corset.”

In the late 1930s, Horst was living in Paris, France working for Vogue. However, with a war on the brink with Nazi Germany, as a gay German photographer, Horst had to flee the country.

The photograph was taken on Horst’s last day living in Paris. At the time, Nazi Germany was set to invade, and Horst was about to take the last boat out of the city to the U.S.

Arcila-Duque explained Horst took the photo during the ending of a shoot while his friends were all getting ready to leave the country.

“He actually took that picture of her (the model) not looking at the camera because her eyes were really red from crying from the goodbyes.”

He called the photo incredibly romantic.

“That picture – it tells a story that involves not only what happened at that time, but the reality of life, and it’s so current," he said.

Museum-goers can currently see this photo at the SCAD FASH Museum. The exhibition will be on display until April 16.

The museum also just wrapped up fashion designer Christian Siriano with Christian Siriano: People Are People exhibit.

Siriano’s gallery of designs featured over 70 detailed pieces worn by the likes of iconic celebrities, pop artists, first ladies, and more. This includes Billy Porter, Michelle Obama, and Janelle Monet.

SCAD FASH Museum’s Executive Director and Curator Rafael Gomes said the exhibit symbolized body positivity and inclusivity as Siriano was one of the first designers to feature plus-size models and showcase self-expression through his gender-defying designs.

However, the designs were not the only attraction. The stories that came with them also gave audiences a sense of celebration behind the meaning of “People Are People” – such as the history behind piece number seven.

The bold red gown was worn by comedian and actress Leslie Jones. In 2016, Jones took to Twitter to express her frustration with the fact that no designers wanted to style her for the premiere of Ghostbusters 2, but Siriano stepped up to the plate and created a piece that highlighted her both as an artist, and a woman.