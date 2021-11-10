Shaky Knees Festival is back | Here's the lineup

Over 60 artists will be gracing the stages.

ATLANTA — Shaky Knees Music Festival is coming back to Atlanta for 2022, and headliners for the music event include award-winning artists in the indie rock scene.

Described as a "rock-lovers dream," the three-day event at Central Park in Old Fourth Ward features some of the hottest artists in alternative music.

Organizers released the lineup on social media Wednesday, showing the band My Morning Jacket and Grammy-award winning rock groups like Nine Inch Nails and Green Day as the headliners.

The festival, which takes place April 29 through May 2 next year, isn't limited to rock music. The lineup features a number of artists in a multitude of genres, from classic soul to indie and pop rock. Other performers include Billy Idol, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and Khruangbin.

Over 60 artists will be gracing the stages. A full list of artists performing on each day can be found on the festival website.

Your 2022 lineup is here! 🙌 👀 1-Day & 3-Day Tickets are on sale TOMORROW - 11/11 at 10AM ET. pic.twitter.com/Tvzs2s5ECo — Shaky Knees Festival (@ShakyKneesFest) November 10, 2021