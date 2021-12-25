Multiple Fox Theatre shows postponed for COVID-19 concerns

The Fox Theatre is asking patrons to hold onto their tickets, however.

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre has postponed multiple shows scheduled this month. Ticket holders looking forward to seeing the band Widespread Panic will have to wait until August to see the group grace the stage.

Widespread Panic was initially set to play at The Fox Theatre on Dec 28, 29, 30 and 31. However, it was announced on Friday that shows have been rescheduled due to safety concerns. The shows will now take place August 10, 11, 12 and 13.

The Fox Theatre said that no action is required by ticket holders. Anyone looking to refund their tickets will need to email the ticket office at boxoffice@foxtheatre.org by Friday Feb. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. Beginning Monday, ticket holders may also request a refund by calling the ticket office at 855-285-8499.