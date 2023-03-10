'The Wiz' comes to Atlanta's Fox Theatre

Metro Atlanta residents can catch the iconic 1975 performance starting Nov. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The rebirth of a timeless classic will hit a metro Atlanta stage this month. The Wiz is going on tour all over the country and making a stop at Fox Theatre starting Nov. 14 before it heads to Broadway.

“A timeless tale of a young girl for her own place in the world,” producer Brian Moreland said.

Moreland, Atlanta’s own Kandi Buruss and Todd Tucker are a part of the producing team leading the revival of the 1975 Broadway show.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched it, and I love every single moment of it,” Buruss said.

The iconic musical is hitting the stage for a national tour with a new spin, new costumes and set designs while keeping the true essence of The Wiz.

“It just takes me back to spending time with my mom, whether it’s the play or movie,” Tucker added.

Buruss said she’s excited to bring so many creatives together to revive the iconic production.

“You have all the same music that you remember from the original Wiz. But I think we gave it a little extra soul,” Buruss said.

Schele Williams and TV host and writer, Amber Ruffin, will direct the Wiz, adding a touch of humor to a brand new script.

Buruss can't wait to bring the show to her hometown.

“The energy of Atlanta, you know Atlanta energy, we go up,” she said.

The show at Fox Theatre will be the production’s biggest stop with the largest theater audience.

Deborah Cox will play Glinda, Alan Mingo Jr and Wayne Brady will portray The Wiz, Nichelle Lewis will act as Dorothy, and Melody A. Betts will play Aunt Em and Evillene in the revival.

“For another 50 years, you know,” Betts said. “I won’t be alive when people are still talking about and experiencing this version of The Wiz.”

JaQuel Knight is another hometown star bringing the production back to life. Knight is the show’s choreographer who’s known for working with Beyoncé and many others.

“Feeling of coming home and being able to put something so important. It’s so impactful to why I do this now is indescribable,” Knight said. “This iconic piece that’s so important to the African American culture.”

Audiences in Baltimore, where The Wiz first debuted nearly 50 years ago, first experienced the revival.

“We got five standing ovations every single day,” Buruss said.

The production will eventually find its way to the big stage on Broadway in 2024.

Before it gets there, the crew is encouraging Atlanta to experience the magic of The Wiz at home.

“Atlanta from one Atlien to another, make sure you get down and catch the joy of The Wiz,” Knight added.