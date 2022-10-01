11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Oct. 14 - 16

There's always something to do in Atlanta. And this weekend is getting a bit spookier with pumpkin patches and a boo-zy bookfair.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It's Friday, and there are tons to do this weekend in Atlanta, as usual. As we creep closer to Oct. 31, many places in the city have decided to get in the spooky spirit. Enjoy several fall and Halloween-themed events as well as the Taste of Soul Festival.

This market features products from local artists and crafters. "Find festive art, jewelry, couture and more, all while supporting the makers of the South," their website said. The market opened on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 30. It's open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Those interested in selling their wares at the market can apply on their website.

Link | Get more information about this event

It may be Tuesday, but we're already dreaming about the next @MakersMarketAS this weekend 😍 pic.twitter.com/j6kNPqcF8E — Atlantic Station (@AtlanticStation) September 6, 2022

This is the last weekend to see the "18 installations of nearly 70 museum-quality metal sculptures inspired by the Japanese art of folding paper that are the creations of Santa Fe artists Kevin and Jennifer Box," at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. The installations were first available on May 7, and their last day is Oct. 16. The garden is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event

One. Week. Left. 😱 See Origami in the Garden before it folds on Oct. 16. pic.twitter.com/2MTPpMCDqN — AtlantaBG (@AtlBotanical) October 12, 2022

Buy a book and have some Halloween spirits at the Distillery of Modern Art on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and guests are invited to browse some "un-boo-lievable titles," drink cocktails, in-house spirits and eat charcuterie from The Spotted Trotter. Artwork will also be featured by local artists, and admission is free.

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event

Want to sit back, grab a drink and listen to feel-good beats? Head to the Chattahoochee Food Works. They host an event every Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. where patrons can listen to DJ Steve and eat from the various food stalls in the area.

Link | Get more information about this event

On the third Saturday of the month, Karen Anderson, Singer of Tiny Doors ATL opens her studio to give people a behind-the-scenes look at one of Atlanta's favorite installations. People can purchase exclusive merchandise, view the retired door gallery and see Tiny Doors in progress. Singer's studio is in Atlanta Station at 1380 Atlantic Dr. NW, Suite 14100.

Link | Get more information about this event

You know it; you love it! Our favorite tiny studio is opening its big 🚪s for a tour SATURDAY, Sept 17. Be sure to join us from 10am to 3pm! pic.twitter.com/2zO18d6cKS — Atlantic Station (@AtlanticStation) September 14, 2022

The popular Netflix series Stranger Things, primarily filmed in Atlanta, hosts an immersive experience. This event opens this weekend, and tickets are going quickly. People can sign up for the event up until Dec. 31. Visitors will be able to journey through Hawkins Lab and, according to their website, "enjoy an 80’s-style medley of locations and fan-favorite moments with merchandise, food & drinks, photo ops, interactive performers, and more surprises!"

It's at Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St., and the experience lasts about 45 minutes, but people are welcome to stay in their Mix-Tape room as long as they'd like.

Link | Get more information about this event

The Georgia Aquarium is ready to kick off its Halloween celebration on Oct. 13, and events will run through Oct. 31. Every day until the day after Halloween, aquarium goers can participate and view:

Endangered Things Scavenger Hunt

Holiday themed café selections

Endangered Things artwork displays

Megalodon Photo Ops

Seasonal Sea Lion and Dolphin Presentations

Kids can come out on Oct. 29 to 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for trick or treating.

Link | Get more information about this event

Starting on Friday, Oct.14, Ponce City Market shoppers can fall into the season at their annual pumpkin patch. The event said it features "festive decor, Ponce Pumpkin Photo Wall, a variety of pumpkins, candy apples, sweet treats and a pumpkin painting station." It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the weekend. There will be a face paint artist from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23.

Link | Get more information about this event

Get some soul food in the city this weekend at Taste of Soul Atlanta. The event "is the largest Soul + R&B music concert in America with 100+ music performances over two days." Come out and enjoy food, music and more in Downtown Atlanta. It's Saturday and Sunday at noon to 9 p.m.

Link | Get more information about this event

Come sit for a spell at the City Winery Atlanta, where witches and wizards are joining for Wizard Fest, an interactive, fantasy-themed party. Don your robes and broomsticks and party like it's Hogwarts. There will be holiday-curated drinks and snacks, along with games and a costume contest.

Link | Get more information about this event

In Atlanta, October is Pride month, and with that, the city is featuring an exhibit of several powerful artworks from local LGBTQ+ artists. The show will have 20 participating artists. People can view the art from Oct. 13 through Oct. 21 at Atlanta City Hall.