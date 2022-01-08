Why Atlanta Music Midtown festival can't ban weapons

The issue comes down to the difference between what's considered a public or private place.

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's largest music celebrations, Music Midtown, was canceled on Monday under fairly vague circumstances. However, a possible reason for the cancelation that some are pointing to is Georgia's new gun law.

The festival, which prohibits weapons "of any kind," conflicts with the gun law signed in April 2022 that eliminates the need for a permit to conceal and carry a gun, known as "constitutional carry."

Constitutional Carry in Georgia

The relatively new Georgia gun law creates sticky ground for public places that don't want guns brought on the property. It was signed into law on April 12 by Governor Brian Kemp, making it OK for anyone in Georgia can carry a firearm in public without a permit unless they're a convicted felon or have a mental illness.

According to an attorney and the Vice President of GA2A lawyer who worked on a similar case, John Monroe, it all comes down to public and private property. In 2016, GeorgiaCarry.org filed a lawsuit years ago hoping to allow guns at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, and in 2019, a judge ruled against the organization.

The Supreme Court of Georgia determined that the Gardens held a 50-year lease, which was considered an "estate for years" lease. Under the lease agreement, the garden can operate the publicly owned land as private property and "exclude persons carrying firearms."

Though this case is before Georgia's constitutional carry, the principle stays the same: is the property deemed public or private?

How constitutional carry affects Music Midtown

The lawyer who represented GeorgiaCarry.org said the same couldn't be said of the Music Midtown festival as the Atlanta Botanical Gardens.

"If you're leasing public property on a short-term basis, like for a weekend festival or something like that, then you have to abide by the same rules that apply to the public entity," Monroe said. "So in the case of Piedmont Park, which is owned by the City of Atlanta, the city cannot ban guns there."

Monroe pointed out in 2016 that even on private property, it isn’t illegal for someone with a gun to see the sign and ignore it. It is only a crime if they don’t leave when asked.

Organizers have not confirmed that Georgia's gun laws were what canceled the festival, but said "due to circumstances beyond our control," they would no longer be hosting the event.

"I don't really know if that is why Live Nation canceled Music Midtown, but certainly was their decision to do that," Monroe said. "They could have just followed state law and not banned guns."