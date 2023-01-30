'Godfather' director makes surprise appearance at Midtown movie theater

Francis Ford Coppola and his son, Roman, stopped by during a showing of the 1992 film "Bram Stoker's Dracula."

ATLANTA — Movie lovers at Atlanta's historic Plaza Theatre got quite the surprise on Saturday when one of cinema's greats stopped by for a screening of one of his films.

Academy-Award winner Francis Ford Coppola and his son, Roman, made an appearance during a showing of the 1992 film "Bram Stoker's Dracula," which they both worked on - Coppola serving as director and Roman famously overseeing the movie's unique special effects.

According to a post from the theater the next day, the two stuck around for a conversation about the filmmaking process and meet with eager cinephiles in the lobby.

The local video store Videodrome, located just down the street from The Plaza, made their own humorous post after catching wind of the news beckoning the directing legend to make a trip over. He just might be surprised how many of his titles they have on shelf.

Francis…I’m begging you…please walk down the street and come say hey pic.twitter.com/1lAHdUQorh — Videodrome (@VideodromeATL) January 29, 2023

Coppola, famed for such classics as "The Godfather" trilogy and "Apocalypse Now," has been in Atlanta the last couple months shooting his latest picture, "Megalopolis."