Atlanta Fringe Festival is back for its 11th year

Based in Little Five Points, the festival helps support metro Atlanta, national and international artists by giving them an opportunity to share their art.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — More than 100 artists are performing across eight different venues for the 11th annual Atlanta Fringe Festival. The festival is taking place from Monday until Sunday.

Based in Little Five Points, the festival helps support metro Atlanta, national and international artists by giving them an opportunity to share their art with the community.

“It's this great opportunity to bring people from out of state from overseas, but also elevate and uplift our local artists,” said Diana Brown, the festival's executive director.

Artists, who are chosen through a lottery, receive a percentage of ticket proceeds.

At least 300 Fringe Festivals take place worldwide, according to Brown.

The festival's first international performer, Marcus Ryan, will also be featured in the line-up this year. Ryan, who is from Australia, tells his comedic story about his journey when he walked 600 miles from Spain to France six years ago.

"Representing the first of the internationals to come to Atlanta for the Fringe is very exciting, so I feel there's a lot of weight on my shoulders, but I think I can handle it. I've got a good show and I've been touring for close to two decades now around the world," he added.

Story continues below gallery.

Photos: Atlanta Fringe Festival 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Ryan said he is excited to be touring the U.S. this year and that he lucked out after being stuck in Australia for several years due to the pandemic.

"It's quite nerve-racking as an artist because you throw your hat into all these different lotteries and you apply for festivals. You plan your entire years touring around whether or not you get into these things," Ryan said.

During the week-long festival, artists perform everything from live theatre to puppetry.

For 11 years, the festival has helped Atlanta's artists reach their audience.

"I just love that Fringe Festivals are very global, but they're extremely local. Everybody who makes one, they're really responding to the needs of their own community, the resources of their own community," Brown said.