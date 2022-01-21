The Fugees cancel upcoming tour, including Atlanta stop

The group, which features artists Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel announced the update on Instagram.

ATLANTA — The Fugees have announced that they are canceling their upcoming The Score 25th Anniversary Tour, which featured a stop in Atlanta.

"We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen," the group wrote. "We want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe."

At this time, there is no word on whether the group plans to reschedule the tour, marking the anniversary of their 1996 album.