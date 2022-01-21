x
Entertainment

The Fugees cancel upcoming tour, including Atlanta stop

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, Prakazrel 'Pras' Michel, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill, members of U.S. hip-hop band The Fugees, perform on stage during a concert at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2005. (AP Photo/Eddy Risch, Keystone)

ATLANTA — The Fugees have announced that they are canceling their upcoming The Score 25th Anniversary Tour, which featured a stop in Atlanta.

The group, which features artists Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel announced the update on Instagram. 

"We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen," the group wrote. "We want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe."

At this time, there is no word on whether the group plans to reschedule the tour, marking the anniversary of their 1996 album.

The decision marks the latest decision to cancel or postpone an entertainment event due to continued concern over COVID.

