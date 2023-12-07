Full lineup released for One Musicfest 2023

ATLANTA — Some major acts will be performing in Piedmont Park in October as part of Atlanta's One Musicfest.
The full lineup was released on Wednesday. Dates will be October 28 through October 29.
Some of the biggest acts include Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, and Megan Thee Stallion.
Other artists performing include:
- Bryson Tiller
- Tems
- Kodak Black
- Chief Keef
- Danielle Ponder
For more information, go to onemusicfest.com.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.