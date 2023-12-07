Full lineup released for One Musicfest 2023

The festival will be in Piedmont Park October 28 and 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Some major acts will be performing in Piedmont Park in October as part of Atlanta's One Musicfest.

The full lineup was released on Wednesday. Dates will be October 28 through October 29.

Some of the biggest acts include Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Other artists performing include:

Bryson Tiller

Tems

Kodak Black

Chief Keef

Danielle Ponder

For more information, go to onemusicfest.com.