Fulton County offering free concert for residents with vaccine card

The event will be at Wolf Creek Amphitheater August 28 and 29.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County is hosting the Vax Up Music Fest on August 28 and 29 to help encourage community members to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The event will be at Wolf Creek Amphitheater and feature two unique shows.

Vax Up Hip Hop will be on Saturday, featuring Pastor Troy, Fabo, Young Dro, D.S.G.B., Crime Mob, Kadalack Boyz, Trillville, Ghetto Maffia, Kilo Ali, Backbone, Youngbloodz, Raheem, D4L, Franchize Boys, KP & Envy, Cool Breeze, Lil Will, and Shop Boyz.

Meanwhile, Sunday will be Vax Up Gospel, featuring Marvin Sapp, Jekalyn Carr, James Fortune, Willie Moore, Jr., Bri Babineaux, and Jor’Dan Armstrong.

“The health of Fulton County citizens is our highest priority,” Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said in a release. “We have administered more vaccines than any other county, but there is still much work to be done. We must continue to find creative solutions to close the vaccination gaps within Fulton County and to address health disparities affecting Black and Brown communities.”

Join us Sat, 8/28 & 29 for the #VaxUp Music Fest at Wolf Creek Amphitheater!

Saturday's lineup includes PastorTroy, D.S.G.B., Fabo, Young Dro, Crime Mob, Kadalack Boyz, Trillville, Ghetto Maffia, Kilo Ali, Backbone, Youngbloodz, Raheem, D4L, Franchize Boys, KP & Envy & more. pic.twitter.com/rY8zMADQmA — FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) August 23, 2021

Concertgoers must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine via their vaccination card to be admitted. Gates will open at 5 p.m. each day, with the actual shows starting at 6 p.m.

Those who are already vaccinated can pick up their tickets at the Wolf Creek Box Office the day of the show, starting at 3 p.m., or by visiting any of the following vaccination sites:

5710 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, GA 30349 (Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

141 Pryor Street, SW, Atlanta, GA 30303 (Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta GA 30305 (Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

A limited number of vaccines will also be available on the day of the concerts from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.