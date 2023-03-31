How you can take flight on Fun Spot's newest coaster

The coaster is meant for "anyone who has ever felt the need for speed."

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Thrill seekers can now soar onto a new coaster in Georgia.

Fun Spot America Atlanta debuted its ArieForce One, kicking off the spring theme park season with a rush.

The coaster is meant for "anyone who has ever felt the need for speed," a spokesperson for the theme park said.

Riders will take flight, coaster-style, on more than 3,400 feet of red and blue track reaching speeds of 64 mph.

Fun Spot teases riders with a towering 154-foot lift hill and then sends them flying, "like a pilot in a fighter jet" for a steep drop just shy of 90 degrees, according to a news release.

Check out the aerials of the coaster below:

"Thrilling moments of weightlessness and airtime will provide a coaster experience unlike any other," Fun Spot's coaster experts say in a new release.

ArieForce One also features four inversions, including a first-ever Raven Truss Dive, two Zero-G Rolls and a 180-degree stall -- the largest Zero-G stall in the country, according to Fun Spot.

“ArieForce One is a dream, a wish, and a project that has been years in the making,” said John Arie Jr., president and CEO of Fun Spot in a prepared statement.