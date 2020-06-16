Gatlinburg SkyBridge back open after glass panel was cracked by guest

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park said the bridge was closed Monday night after an upper-layer glass panel cracked, saying the SkyBridge should reopen Tuesday.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg SkyBridge had to be closed Monday night after park officials said a guest was able to crack one of the glass panels on the record-setting bridge.

It was reopened on Tuesday after workers temporarily replaced the glass panel with cedar planks, according to an Instagram post.

According to SkyLift Park, a guest "opting not to comply with posted rules of 'no running, jumping, or bouncing'" on the bridge attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass and chipped it with a metal object on their clothes, resulting in noticeable cracks on the protective top layer of one glass panel.

The bridge features three glass panels at its center, each measuring 5' x 5'. The park said the structural glass is three-ply with an upper layer serving solely as protection for the other layers and does not affect the structural integrity in any way.