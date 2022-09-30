Celebrate cinema, culture at Georgia Latino International Film Festival

People can celebrate breakthrough artists in the film industry during Hispanic Heritage Month.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Movie buffs in Georgia can partake in an international film event this Hispanic Heritage Month.

Georgia Latino International Film Festival is celebrating its 11th year with organizers dubbing it the fastest-growing southeast cinematic celebration. Screenings and events run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.

11Alive's Paola Suro helped emcee opening night on Thursday, promoting the metro Atlanta community and rich culture that is in town for the festival.

"The Georgia Latino Film Festival is one of the most diverse film festivals in the country produced and curated by Afro Latinos, welcoming an audience of nearly 1,500 independent actors, producers, directors," the event description reads.

As Georgia continues to make its name as the "Hollywood of the South" the festival works to increase Hispanic and Latino representation in the industry while featuring opportunities to hear from filmmakers, actors, creators and producers about their work and goals.

This weekend, people can screen films like "happy 4 u," "The Way Home" and Halloween-themed "Canceled." A full schedule of screenings can be found on its website.

Festivalgoers can also attend panel discussions, workshops and enjoy entertainment from Latin artists such as Munchies El Jefe, SEICH and Cuban singer Aymee Noviola and Her Orchestra.

For more information on the event and ticket information, visit the festival's website.