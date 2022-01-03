Georgia-native Jada Wooten from Netflix's 'Cheer' inspires next generation of tumblers

Wooten, from Acworth, met young cheerleaders at CHEERSPORT National in February.

ATLANTA — The nation met her as the gifted tumbler and fierce stunt cheerleader on Netflix's docu-series 'Cheer' but the Acworth native is largely known in Georgia as one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the cheer industry.

Jada Wooten is heavily featured on the second season of the Netflix series as one of the repeat members of Trinity Valley Community College, the rival team to Navarro College who was at the forefront of the streaming platform's hit show.

Wooten paid a visit to her home, the Peach State, in February for CHEERSPORT, a mega cheerleading competition and event. The TVCC alumna hosted a weekend of meet and greets, making time to inspire the next generation of tumblers.

In between selfies and poses, the cheerleading sensation was able to speak with 11Alive's Karys Belger. Wooten said her newfound fame has taken some adjusting, but she welcomes all of the change coming her way.

"Life has been hectic for sure when it comes to interviews, deals and things like that, which is really cool," she said. "It's definitely a learning process, and I'm excited for what's to come."

The cheerleading sensation said she didn't know she'd be one of the main features of the show until she saw an episode herself. No one led her on to how she would be a part of the docu-series, making the attention that much more surprising.

"I mean, obviously, they were interviewing me and doing personal things with me, so I had a feeling I was going to be featured for sure," she said. "But as far as the way it turned out, I love that!"

Wooten was often showcased as a veteran of the TVCC cheerleading team in Texas and a leader. She was not the most well-received cheerleader on the docu-series, often criticized by the show's fans for being too harsh and using foul language. Throughout the show, critics said she would overpower her teammates -- and not in a good way.

However, supporters called Wooten an authentic breath of fresh air, stepping into her influence and showing how powerful cheerleading -- and women -- can be.

Actress Gabrielle Union even weighed in on the hate, adding Wooten is the type of character the next generation needs.

"When I watched season 2 of Cheer I was drawn immediately to (Wooten) and what I saw was a passionate, fiery, super professional LEADER," the Bring It On star wrote on her social media. "What I saw was a woman unafraid to say the hard thing, to be real and authentic and never asking her teammates to do anything she wasn't willing to do herself."

Wooten said messages like Union's help her be a pioneer in the sport.

"I love all the support that I've been getting from friends, family, even people who are involved in cheer and who aren't involved in cheer. It's awesome," she said.

The second season of 'Cheer' takes place during the pandemic and how the teams trained after going a year without competing for the national championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. Wooten, who was on the junior college team for several years, was devastated on the show when TVCC couldn't compete but led the charge when sports made a comeback. She reflected on her long journey in training, and winning, the NCA National Championship.

She said one of the biggest challenges was pushing her team to be their best without them experiencing burnout.

"Making sure that everyone was good and (had) high confidence in themselves," she said. "I knew that we had the skill, the talent, the motivation, all that, but I didn't want anyone to stress out and let the fear ruin their experience on the stage and off the stage."

After losing the last championship, losing their chance at redemption during the onset of the pandemic, and curating a new team amid graduations, Wooten said she kept reminding her team of one message.

"Let all that doubt go. You're going to get somewhere where you probably wouldn't have ever," she said. "Keep your head up, basically."

It was easy for Wooten to compete with her team because she says she felt incredibly supported to be her full self and knew they all had the same goal.

"I definitely did what was natural. I mean, these are my family, so it was easy to talk to them," she said.

Though the cameras often rolled on her, she said she wants people to understand that there are other members of the TVCC National Championship team that helped push the group to be the best and that she shares the credit.

"It wasn't just me," she said. "My entire sophomore class and third years -- we all did our part and leading the team, and I was showcased quite a bit doing so. But I have to give credit to all of them, especially the third years they really helped me out. They helped me when I felt flustered and they were my backbone for sure."

Her cheerleading experience isn't over. The 20-year-old transferred to Sam Houston State University to cheer for the Kats and plans to keep cheering for as long as she can.

As for young, spirited cheerleaders hoping to follow in her footsteps, she offered some very "Jada-like advice."