'Gold ticket' treasure hunt offers chance to win cash and a candy factory

The "Willy Wonka"-inspired "Gold Ticket" gives families a chance to go on a road trip and win some prizes.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Families everywhere are feeling the effects of quarantine life. So, if you're up for a road trip, there's a treasure hunt that might be just the ticket to get your motor running.

The Gold Ticket is giving families the chance to venture out in search of a treasure that can put $5,000 in your pocket. It's rolling out this fall in every state, including Florida.

How to Play

You can join the treasure hunt by buying a clue for your state. The riddle to help hunters find Florida's "gold ticket" will be released to buyers on October 23.

You must have a Facebook account to get access to the clues, which will be posted in a private group. The gold ticket will be a golden-colored dog tag on a necklace, with a code you can enter to verify that you found it. Once you've done that, you'll win $5,000. There will be multiple treasures hidden in each state, and remember, they could be anywhere in the state.

All treasure hunt winners will then qualify for the "Ultimate Treasure Hunt," which expands the search nationwide. That's when David Klein, the creator of Jelly Belly jelly beans and the Gold Ticket, promises to give away the key to one of his candy factories.

About the Gold Ticket

As mentioned above, David "the Candyman" Klein came up with the idea for the Gold Ticket. It's inspired by the golden tickets in the movie, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

Klein says he's getting ready to retire and he wants to give back to the people on his way out.

Klein is the subject of a recent documentary, "Candyman: The David Klein Story," which you can watch for free on YouTube.

