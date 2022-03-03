'Golden Girls'-themed cruise readies to set sail in 2023

Grab the cheesecake and pack your best St. Olaf story!

MIAMI — What if a cruise "threw a party and invited everyone you knew?" Would you go and celebrate all things "Golden Girls?"

Well, in 2023, you and your friends can join fellow "Golden Girls" fans to do just that.

The cruise, "Golden Fans at Sea," will set sail in April 2023 from Miami. Guests will sail aboard the recently refurbished Celebrity Summit, a press release said.

The first "Golden Fans at Sea" cruise sailed in 2020, but any further excursions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming five-night cruise will make stops in both Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico.

Fans will be able to take part in "Golden Girls"-themed "trivia, bar crawls, dance parties, costume contests, panels, beach excursions, musical shows, and more."

The cheapest fare to get on this cruise is just under $1,000 per person. Cabins can be booked for $2,450. All prices include an alcohol package and WiFi. For more information, click here.

The CDC categorizes travel risk into four categories: low, moderate, high and very high. In February, the CDC dropped the risk level of traveling by cruise from "very high" to "high."

Over the last few months, some cruise ships across the country have paused their voyages due to spikes in COVID-19.