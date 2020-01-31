ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks helped a 102-year-old fan celebrate her birthday.

East Point native, Pauline Beasley was invited to watch the Hawks take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Her birthday was Monday.

Beasley beamed with excitement when she was presented with a personalized Hawks jersey that included her name and age. She was then escorted to her second-row seats.

PHOTOS | Pauline Beasley

Beasley has nine children and 21 grandchildren. A few of them were able to join her for the game. She was also surprised by NBA Hall of Fame member, Dominique Wilkins.

The Hawks ended the night by giving Beasley one last gift by defeating the 76ers with a final score of 127 to 117.

RELATED: East Point woman turns 101 years old!

'You make me feel like I am somebody': World War II veteran turns 100

Austin World War II nurse turns 100