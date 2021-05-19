Filmed in Georgia: Here's a first look at 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Scenes were produced back in September 2020 at Blackhall Studios.

ATLANTA — The film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is coming to the big screen.

A newly released trailer offers a first look of the theatre-made phenomenon starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Ben Platt.

Platt reprises his role as the title character described as “an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.”

The feature was filmed in Georgia and was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder). Scenes were produced back in September 2020 at Blackhall Studios, according to Stomp and Stammer.

Fans of the musical will see the original songs come to life with music and lyrics by the show’s Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

“Dear Evan Hansen” also stars six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+’s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix’s Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway’s Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).