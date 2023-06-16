Tickets now on sale for North Carolina's 'Wizard of Oz' theme park

The Land of Oz, the famous "Wizard of Oz" theme park in the North Carolina mountains, will open for select weekends in September for Autumn at Oz.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! North Carolina's famed Land of Oz theme park will open its gates in September for this Autumn at Oz festival.

Tickets are now on sale for the Beech Mountain park that pays homage to the iconic "Wizard of Oz" film. Tickets went on sale on Friday, June 16 for select weekends in September.

Land of Oz will reopen on the following dates for the event: Sept. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24. Prices vary by day and are expected to sell quickly.

Built on top of a mountain, the Land of Oz is the fantasy land that all "Oz" fans will love. Guests can walk the yellow brick road with Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man, but be careful or you'll run into the Wicked Witch!

The Autumn at Oz festival will have all of the film's beloved characters, live performances, arts and crafts, as well as memorabilia from the movie and food vendors.

Land of Oz operated in the 1970s before closing in 1980. In 1988, a group of original theme park employees brought the park back to life with yearly re-openings and the park has since opened a few times each year to take visitors on a walk down the yellow brick road they won't ever forget.

