Here's how much last minute Beyoncé tickets are in Atlanta

ATLANTA — As the buzz around Queen Bey continues to build before her three-night concert extravaganza at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there are still plenty of concert tickets floating around for those still wanting to go.

Despite the concert being sold out for those who pre-registered for her concert and received unique access codes to their Ticketmaster Verified Fans account, many people have listed those tickets on the secondary market -- opening up opportunities to join the Bey Hive for one of her three shows.

Here are what ticket prices look like on two secondary market sites for Beyoncé's shows on Friday, Saturday and Monday inside The Benz.

Friday ticket prices

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket is going for $210.90 with fees in section 334 as of early Thursday morning. Tickets start to jump up in price the lower you go inside the stadium, with floor seats to the concert rounding out to be $691.77 per ticket with fees.

On StubHub, the cheapest ticket is going for $207 a piece with fees in section 342. Another ticket that StubHub flags as great value for the price is in section 125, with has tickets going for $460 a piece with fees.

Saturday ticket prices

For Saturday night on Ticketmaster's verified resale tickets, the cheapest pair you can grab are going for $185.97 with fees per ticket in section 342. Those tickets are cheaper than Friday night's opening concert to kick off the festivities, but only on Ticketmaster.

On StubHub, the secondary tickets rise considerably from Friday night. The cheapest ticket is going for $254 a piece with fees in section 314, which is up by $47 from Friday.

Monday ticket prices

For Queen Bey's third and final show in Atlanta, secondary tickets on Ticketmaster are currently going for $182.82 a pop with fees located in section 342. That is the cheapest ticket prices for all three shows by a few dollars.

Things are the same over at StubHub, who despite having their most expensive night on Saturday for resale tickets at the moment, come in with their cheapest tickets with fees for $191 a piece in section 309. Maybe one of the best-kept secrets for Monday night's concert on StubHub right now is a pair of floor tickets being sold for $460 a pop, by far the cheapest floor tickets being sold on secondary markets for any of the three shows.



Ticket prices listed above are as of early Thursday morning; ticket prices are subject to change