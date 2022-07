The comedian, rapper and actor posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney to social media.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Entertainer and Jacksonville native Roland Powell or 'Lil Duval' was reportedly injured in a car crash on Tuesday night in The Bahamas, according to his social media.

Powell was hit by a car while on his four-wheeler, breaking his leg, according to his Instagram post. He was flown to Nassau for surgery, the post continued.