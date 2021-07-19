7-year-old girl from Gwinnett crowned National Princess

Lila Truex won the USA National Miss pageant in Orlando, Florida.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Lila Truex is only 7 years old, and she is already achieving her dreams.

After competing in pageants for the last 3 years, Truex won the overall prize at the USA National Miss pageant.

She took the title of National Princess out of 43 other contestants in her age group.

"I'm super happy because I worked very hard for this," Truex said.

Truex got started with pageants after her sister. She said she loves the feeling of being on stage.

"I like that I get to work it on stage," she said. "It reminds me of dance moves because I have to remember it in my head."

She said she is grateful to have support from her family while she is competing.

7-year-old girl from Georgia crowned National Princess 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

After winning on the national stage, Truex said she hopes to inspire other girls.

"I encourage them to go for all their goals," she said. "No dream is too big."

Now that she is National Princess, Truex said she will be traveling to watch her coaches perform in pageants.