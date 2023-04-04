Douglas County to house $200 million film studio

Great Point Studios and Lionsgate announced the deal Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Lionsgate is backing a $200 million Douglas County film studio.

Great Point Studios, a media-focused company specializing in film and television infrastructure, announced its deal with Lionsgate Tuesday.

Lionsgate has agreed to be a long-term anchor tenant of the studio complex, which will be known as Lionsgate Studios Atlanta.

The complex will be in Douglas County, where some of the location filming was done on Lionsgate's hit franchise "The Hunger Games." It's expected to be up and running later this year.

The 500,000-square-foot entertainment complex will include 12 large sound stages, office space, and a back lot and parking for 400 cars and 100 trucks, according to a news release. It will sit on 40 acres.

Great Point Studios is the owner and will operate the media complex. It will offer on-site production services, including equipment, props, set building, restaurants, location catering, cleaning service and security.

Below are renderings of the complex:

Lionsgate Studios Atlanta will be strategically located less than half an hour from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Great Point Studios founder Robert Halmi, a founder of the Hallmark Channel, calls this a natural next step in the evolving industry.

“The state of Georgia has seen a record year in terms of film and television productions. With the rising demand for production facilities, a studio location in Atlanta was an ideal next step for our partnership with Lionsgate as we continue to bring best-in-class production facilities to the East Coast,” Halmi said in a news release.