ATLANTA — This isn't a scam - a limited number of tickets for Beyoncé's show on Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been released. The catch is, you just won't be able to see her.

The Queen Bey's "Renaissance" world tour kicks off a three-day run at Benz Stadium starting Friday night. Fans hoping to lend their ear for the music superstar's performance can purchase tickets to ONLY "listen to songs in Beyoncé's heart."

The "Listening Only" tickets are $226 each and are located in four sections around the Benz Stadium. Yonce' fans can find them in section 132, 106, 116 and 122 on Ticketmaster.

Members of the Hive can catch the "Flawless" performance with no view of the stage or screens.

If fans at the Benz want to see the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with their own eyes, they can purchase regular tickets instead. Believe it or not, there are still plenty of concert tickets floating around.

Despite the concert being sold out for those who pre-registered for her concert and received unique access codes to their Ticketmaster Verified Fans account, many people have listed those tickets on the secondary market -- opening up opportunities to join the Bey Hive for one of her three shows

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket is going for $141.00 plus fees in section 309 as of Friday afternoon. Tickets start to jump up in price the lower you go inside the stadium, with the most expensive floor seats to the concert being

$3,650.00 plus fees.

Other important things to note if you're planning to see Queen B Friday.

People hoping to get the "Upgrade U" experience for their tickets to see Beyoncé are out of luck.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is warning fans that there will be no upgrade options for any of the star's three concerts in Atlanta. This is due to the high demand for Queen Bey's highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour. She will be performing Friday, Saturday and Monday nights for three "Speechless" nights in Atlanta.

The stadium recommends that the buzzing Beyhive gets to the stadium early. Heavy traffic in Atlanta can truly "Break Your Soul."

According to officials at the stadium, MARTA, Atlanta's public transportation service, is the fastest way to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Two hours prior to the concerts, MARTA will run a train shuttle between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Station.

The Beyhive can also "Party" on the MARTA shuttle to beat the traffic.

