Luke Combs to perform in Atlanta

The country artist will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in July.

One of country music's biggest stars is going on tour and he's making a stop in Atlanta.

Luke Combs will kick off his first headline stadium tour next year and make his final stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30.

He'll share the stage with Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade.