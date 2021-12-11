Luke Combs to perform in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Note: The video in this story about LiveNation requiring COVID-19 vaccination status is from earlier this year.
One of country music's biggest stars is going on tour and he's making a stop in Atlanta.
Luke Combs will kick off his first headline stadium tour next year and make his final stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30.
He'll share the stage with Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade.
Country music fans can snag pre-sale tickets Nov. 17 starting at 4 p.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets will go one sale to the general public Nov. 19.