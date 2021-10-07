Maroon 5 to require proof of vaccination or negative test to get into concerts

The group plays Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Aug. 21.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — Fans of Maroon 5 will have to show that they're vaccinated or prove they're negative for COVID-19 to see them on tour.

The band tweeted Wednesday they've instituted additional protocols for fans at their concerts starting Aug. 16. Those new rules include proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show or proof of full vaccination.

Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Aug. 21.

A message that pops up on the Live Nation website requires users to agree to the guidelines before proceeding to purchase tickets.

Concertgoers must be at least 14 days past their final vaccination to be considered fully vaccinated. Children under 12 or other fans with a "valid medical note preventing vaccination," will be required to take a test for the virus and show proof of the negative result to security at the show.

The message also said face masks will be encouraged, though the Ruoff Music Center mask policy is currently only a recommendation for non-vaccinated individuals and is optional for those who are fully vaccinated.

"Thank you all for understanding this precaution. We want our fans to stay safe and healthy and we really want to bring the show to all cities as planned!" the group tweeted.

Dead & Company, which is playing at Ruoff Music Center Sept. 15, is requiring fans who purchase general admission Pit tickets to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The group says there's no exceptions to their policy.