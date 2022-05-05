Usher, Maroon 5 to headline benefit honoring Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta

The Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be on July 7.

LOS ANGELES — Maroon 5 and Usher will headline a benefit concert in Atlanta to honor the legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

The Grammy Award-winning pop band and singer will perform during the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, concert officials announced Thursday. The event was rescheduled from its initial date in February due to COVID-19 concerns.

Along with Usher and Maroon 5’s performances, the benefit concert will feature a program filled with inspiring community stories. The money raised will be distributed to several nonprofit beneficiaries that prioritize economic and community development.

Lewis, a civil rights icon, died in Atlanta on July 17, 2020. The benefit would mark nearly two years since his death. Lewis represented Georgia's 5th congressional district since 2013.