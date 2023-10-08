Attendees can spin MARTA's prize wheel for a chance to win a breeze card branded with Hip-Hop legends.

ATLANTA — MARTA is hosting an event at Five Points Station on Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop.

Although the origins of Hip-Hop date back further than five decades, the genre became tangible during the summer of 1973 when pioneer DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell threw a party and implemented dance breaks within the music he played.

Hip Hop's official birthday is Aug. 13, 1973 -- making it a Leo.

Since then, Hip Hop has transformed into different sub genres such as drill rap, conscious hip-hop, mumble rap and trap rap.

Atlanta made its stance as an upcoming rap city clear during Outkast's speech during the 1995 Source Awards when Andre 3000 said "the South's got something to say." His statement was in response to critics who were only acknowledging New York City and Los Angeles during their conversations around Hip Hop.

Pioneers in the city's rap scene like Jermaine Dupri, rap duo Outkast, and Killer Mike helped solidify Atlanta's place on the map.

The security and respect that came with Atlanta being taken seriously as a rap city allowed for creativity to flow.

Within the last two decades a new sound emerged: trap music. Atlanta rappers such as Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and rap trio Migos have taken the Hip Hop music industry by storm.

MARTA's celebration is one of many ways Atlanta is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. Ahead of his collaborative event with local businesses, Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta's role in the rise of Hip Hop was "outsized and indisputable" and that it's fitting that the city take part in commemorating the culture that not only the people helped shape, but one that helped shape the people of the city.

Similar to hip hop, MARTA is an integral to Atlanta's culture and has been mentioned in many rap songs such as Future's hit single "March Madness."

Atlantans attending MARTA's celebration can expect a Hip Hop-inspired photo booth, radio-edited Hip Hop music spun by DJ Sed the Saint, and MARTA merchandise.

According to a press release, attendees can also spin the MARTA prize wheel for a chance to win a Breeze card branded with the images of hip hop legends and Atlantans Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike and Outkast.

