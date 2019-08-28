LOS ANGELES — Marvel Comics is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a massive issue that pays tribute to its history and introduces a new object with implications for the superhero universe going forward.

The issue, available Wednesday, pays homage to many of Marvel's most recognizable characters, including Iron Man, the Hulk, Spider-Man, and also spotlights some lesser-known ones. The issue, called Marvel 1000, devotes one page to each year of Marvel's history with a mix of serious and humorous stories, like Dr. Strange's struggle has to keep his magic cape smelling fresh.

Marvel Comics 80th Anniversary
This image provided by Marvel Comics shows the cover of Marvel Comics #1000, the publisher’s 80th anniversary issue. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, and features a page devoted to each year of Marvel’s history through panels that explores some of its most memorable characters and also sets up a prominent story line that will impact upcoming issues. (Alex Ross/Marvel Comics via AP)
It also introduces a black mask that allows its wearer to have a fighting chance against even the strongest superheroes.

There are several pages by guest writers, including authors Neil Gaiman and Brad Meltzer, basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabar and film directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.