MACON, Ga. — Mike Rowe knows all about hard (and dirty) work.

The long-time host of 'Dirty Jobs' and voice of 'Deadliest Catch' currently has a Facebook Watch series called 'Returning The Favor,' and a popular podcast called 'The Way I Heard It.'

According to a recent Facebook post, it sounds like a video series based on 'The Way I Heard It' is in the works too and it brought Rowe to Macon for a few days.

It looks like there's a chance Rowe may be back in the area next week. We can't be positive, but we noticed a couple of casting calls for extras and Civil War reenactors to appear in scenes in Macon on the week of August 6. Both mention a "fun doc-style show with a well-known TV personality."

If you're interested, here's the call for the Civil War reenactors:

It looks like there may be several other period shoots happening too.

There's no confirmation that these are tied to the Rowe project, but the casting calls seem like a pretty good fit. We'll keep an eye out for any other casting calls that come out in the next week. In the meantime, if spot Mike Rowe, let us know.

Rowe is no stranger to central Georgia. He shot an episode of "Dirty Jobs" at the Old Clinton Bar-B-Q. He even helped them scrub out the pit.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

RELATED: 'GLOW,' 'Mindhunter,' 'The Dark Crystal' and more: Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2019

RELATED: Zombieland 2 trailer features Macon's 'Bridge To Nowhere'

RELATED: When stars are not filming, they explore in Macon