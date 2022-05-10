R'Bonney Gabriel will now compete for Miss Universe after taking the Miss Texas USA and Miss USA crowns!

HOUSTON — Friendswood model and fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel, continues to make history.

The winner of Miss Texas USA 2022 now holds the crown for Miss USA after winning the pageant Monday night in Nevada.

Gabriel will now represent the United States in the upcoming 71st Miss Universe pageant, which takes place starting in January in New Orelans.

She joins another Filipino American woman, Averie Bishop from Dallas, in representing the state of Texas in the most esteemed pageants. Bishop will compete for the title of Miss America in December.

Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in 2018 and has her own independent clothing label out of the Houston area.

Gabriel also showcased her Miss USA interview outfit on her account as a way to honor her parents. Gabriel said her mother is from Beaumont and her father is from the Philippines.