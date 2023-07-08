Atlanta's Candlelight Concerts to host a 'Tribute to Beyoncé' ahead of Renaissance Tour

Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Calling all Beyoncé fans! Before the concert on Friday night, experience an evening of enchantment as Candlelight concerts pay tribute to the incomparable Beyoncé at The Wimbish House in Atlanta.

Brace yourself for a multi-sensory musical journey that will leave you mesmerized under the soft, glowing embrace of candlelight on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Before the highly-anticipated Renaissance Tour in Atlanta, Candlelight is setting the stage for an unforgettable weekend with a heartfelt tribute to the one and only Beyoncé.

The August 9 show begins at 7 p.m., and the Listeso String Quartet will take the stage to honor the music and artistry of Queen Bey.

The venue, The Wimbish House, provides the perfect backdrop for this special occasion, offering a uniquely intimate setting for fans to immerse themselves in Beyoncé's timeless hits. From "Love on Top" to "Crazy in Love," the candlelit ambiance will add an extra touch of magic to the evening.

More Info:

📍 Venue: The Wimbish House at Peachtree Street Northeast

⏳ Duration: 65 minutes (doors open 45 minutes prior to the start time, and late entry is not permitted)

👤 Age Requirement: 8 years old or older. An adult must accompany anyone under the age of 16

🪑 Seating: Assigned on a first-come, first-served basis in each zone