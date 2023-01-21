Here are the three songs Beyoncé added to the lineup on the last night of her Atlanta stop

On Monday night -- the final night of her three-day concert series in The A -- Beyoncé crowned Atlanta as her loudest crowd yet.

ATLANTA — After three days in Atlanta, Beyoncé is headed to the next stop of her Renaissance World Tour, but in the words of Queen Bey herself: “Y'all won, Y'all won, Y'all won.”

On Monday night -- the final night of her three-day concert series in The A -- Beyoncé crowned Atlanta as her loudest crowd yet, and on night three, she fed the Beyhive a treat sweet as honey by bringing the highly-requested song "THIQUE" back to her set list. She also performed "ALL UP IN YOUR MIND." Both songs were part of her latest album, "Renaissance." And, for the first time on the tour, Bey sang a new rendition of "Drunk In Love."

Fans started multiple campaigns online to hear the version of "Drunk In Love" Beyoncé performed in January at the grand opening of the Atlantis Royale in Dubai, before her tour kicked off. Specifically, fans pushed to hear the vocal run she belted out at the end of the song, which went viral and sparked a challenge for singers to try and copy the vocal acrobatics.

New songs aside, every night of the show in Atlanta got their own shout out, with night one taking up -- and winning -- the "mute challenge," with the crowd going silent when the lyrics in her song "ENERGY" say to. On night two, fans got props for screaming her "Love On Top" lyrics. On the final night, the queen gave the crowd props for hitting all the requirements.