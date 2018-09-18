ATLANTA -- Bob Seger will kick off his final tour in November, which includes stops in the cities where he canceled shows last year due to health problems.

The rock and roll star's career spans over more than 50 years. The Travelin' Man tour starts in Grand Rapids, Michigan and will eventually make its way to metro Atlanta and other big cities across the U.S.

His website says this will be the last time Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will hit the road.

Last October, Seger called off the remaining man shows dates in his 2017 tour due to an "urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae," his team said. That included a metro Atlanta tour stop.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll," Seger said in 2017 in a statement. "It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

On Tuesday he posted a flier about the new tour on his Facebook page with a link to his website that lists more than 20 shows.

The metro Atlanta concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Infinite Energy Arena in Gwinnett County.

His website says those who purchased tickets for the Atlanta Oct. 7, 2017 show or any other 2017 show that was canceled will be honored on the new dates.

