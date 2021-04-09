Cardi B, Offset welcome second child together into the world

The husband and wife posted photos on social media on Monday with the child in their arms in what appears to be a hospital room

ATLANTA — Rappers Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second child into the world.

On Monday, the husband and wife posted social media photos, with the child in their arms, in what appears to be a hospital room. It also appears the little one was born over the weekend. Cardi mentioned in her Instagram caption the date "9/4/21," with three emojis --- including a blue heart.

The newborn was also wrapped in a blue blanket - which is making some fans believe the rap stars had a baby boy. Dad is also dressed in blue.

In the cuddly photo Offset posted on his own Instagram page, the baby is wearing a blue hat.

The two announced the pregnancy over the summer during the BET Awards. Offset and other Migos group members were joined by the "Bodak Yellow" star in their performance. In a jumpsuit, Cardi showed off her baby bump. The crowd screamed when the expecting mother hit the stage. Fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms shocked and excited by the news.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Kulture, into the world in 2018.