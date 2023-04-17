Here's the latest chance to win tickets to see Taylor Swift in Atlanta

A local radio station is giving away free tickets to over 100 listeners in Swifty version of an Easter egg hunt at the Coolray Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-area country radio station is giving away tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out shows at their new event.

The iconic pop country star will be in Atlanta three nights in a row next weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The concerts will be a part of her 2023 US Eras tour where she will compact her 17-year music career in just hours for her legion of fans.

New Country 101-FIVE will give over 100 listeners a chance to win tickets in a Swifty version of an Easter egg hunt at Coolray Field Sunday at 1 p.m.

The station is asking winners to listen to the station at 7:05 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. for a chance to participate between Monday and Friday before the event.

Swifty listeners can also sign up online.

Diehard Swifities who often look for clues in her songs, album notes and social media will get a chance to win some tickets, the radio station said.

Some of the Easter eggs will contain Taylor Swift concert tickets, Taylor Swift swag, an autographed guitar and more.

Officials with the radio station said there are limited spots open. Spots to participate in the event will be selected onsite.

Those interested in signing up and for more information, visit here.