Atlanta's Music Midtown festival to pull DaBaby following remarks

Over the weekend, the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza's closing lineup due to the remarks made last week at a Miami-area music festival.

ATLANTA — Rapper DaBaby will no longer be performing at Atlanta's Music Midtown festival, following backlash over what some people are calling "homophobic" remarks.

The festival announced on Tuesday via Instagram and stated that they would be updating the lineup.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Midtown Music Festival. Lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ZBZGwda4rw — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) August 3, 2021

According to a report from the Associated Press, the rapper called out asking attendees who weren't gay men or affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights. The AP report also states that the Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, incorrectly said the disease would "make you die in two or three weeks."