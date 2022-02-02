‘I must respectfully bow out’: Dolly Parton says she wants out of 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction consideration

'I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy.'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published when this year's 17 nominees were first announced on Feb. 2, 2022.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

That’s the message Dolly Parton shared across her social media platforms shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday. Her post on Facebook quickly earned thousands of reactions.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy,” Parton's post continues. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

3News has reached out to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officials in Cleveland for comment. We will update this story once we receive a response.

Parton, who was announced among the 17 nominees being considered for induction this year, is currently in fourth place in the Rock Hall fan vote behind Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar. She has 281,793 votes as of 10:40 a.m. Monday. The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected.

The final list of 2022 inductees will officially be revealed in May with the ceremony to follow this fall.