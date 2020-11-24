Dolly Parton nominated for tenth Grammy award for role in "There Was Jesus"

Dolly Parton and Zach Williams were nominated for the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song award.

Dolly Parton may soon add another award to her collection — a Grammy.

She was nominated for the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song award on Tuesday for her role in "There was Jesus." She performed the song alongside Zach Williams with help from songwriters Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams.

The song starts by describing a person's lonely journey, alleviated by their faith. The lyrics later describe different roads and scenarios, highlighting that the person in them all was not alone throughout any of it because of their faith.

"I am so happy that it has touched the hearts of so many," she said in a post on her Facebook page.

The song was released on Oct. 3, 2019, and was from the album "Rescue Story." It was performed live for the first time at the 53rd Annual CMA Award on Nov. 13, 2019.

Other songs that were nominated in the category include, "Famous For (I Believe)," "Holy Water," "Sunday Morning" and "The Blessing (Live)."

Officials said that Dolly Parton has collected nine Grammy awards throughout her career so far, and has been nominated for them 50 times, including her newest nomination for "There Was Jesus."

At the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2019, she took home an award for the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "God Only Knows" and was nominated for the Best Song Written for Visual Media with "Girl in the Movies."