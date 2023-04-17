Erykah Badu announces 'Unfollow Me' tour with stop in Atlanta

The Grammy award-winning artist and music icon will be performing at State Farm Arena on July 15.

ATLANTA — Music icon and legend Erykah Badu will be making a stop at the home of the Hawks this summer, according to State Farm Arena officials. The soul, jazz and hip-hop artist announced her "Unfollow Me" tour Monday.

She will be joined by hip-hop artist yasiin bey; the two will perform at State Farm Arena on July 15.

Badu is considered a creative in the music, film and fashion industries. She includes her singing and production skills in her unique Afrocentric style.

The icon has earned multiple awards and praise for her debut album, Baduizm, which was released in 1997. Since then, she has had a legendary run and stacked many awards for her work.

yasiin bey, a well-respected hip hop artist, got his start in the music industry in 1987.

He has appeared in numerous stage and film productions during his career. He also helped create the musical duo Black Star with Talib Kweli.

The tour will touch down in 25 cities throughout the country starting June. She will land and end her tour in her hometown, Dallas, Texas.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 2:22 p.m. To learn more information about the tour, visit here. Fans can also go to Ticketmaster when the tickets are live.