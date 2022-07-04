Sacramento 6th grader wins Grammy Award for 'A Colorful World'

At the award ceremony in Los Angeles, Jayvyn took home an award for his vocal performance in the Best Children's Album winner "A Colorful World."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jayvyn Thwaites is like the other six graders at David Lubin Elementary School. He likes basketball and hanging out with his friends between classes.

But there is one thing that sets him aside...he's a Grammy winner!

At the award ceremony in Las Vegas, Jayvyn took home an award for his vocal performance in the Best Children's Album winner "A Colorful World."

Shawn Thwaites, Jayvyn‘s dad and a recording artist himself, was proud of his son's achievement.

“He’s a talented kid, a good kid….my greatest accomplishment," Shawn said.

Richard Dixon, Principal at David Lubin Elementary, said Jayvyn is an inspiration.

"He represents his school, and his city well," Dixon said.

On the red carpet, Jayvyn walked with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and one of his favorite artists', Silk Sonic. Paris Hilton even asked to take a photo with him.

Jayvyn, taking every opportunity to inspire, wanted to remind everyone that “whatever you want to do, put your mind to it and you can do anything!”

