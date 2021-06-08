Kanye West holds second 'Donda' album release event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A similar event was held two weeks ago. Since that event, West has been reportedly living at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — Kanye West left people in awe after an album release event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night.

However, the album itself, 'Donda,' may not actually be done yet. The highly anticipated album has yet to appear on any streaming services.

The album is named after West's mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, tweeted a video from the end of the event, showing West levitating out of the stadium.